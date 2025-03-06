Oil cabals allegedly plotting against Dangote Refinery - details emerge

The Conference of Energy & Finance Consultants (CEFC) has urged Nigeria’s oil regulatory agencies to guarantee a steady crude oil supply to ensure the survival of local refineries.

The group specifically called on the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Farouk Ahmed, to support domestic refining.

In a statement signed on Thursday, March 6, by its spokesman, Engr. Anthony Igeriwa, CEFC alleged that plans were underway to withhold crude oil supply from Dangote Refinery and other local refineries, a move they claim is aimed at sustaining petroleum importation and benefiting a “fuel importation cabal.”

“The NNPCL is apprehensive of the Dangote Refinery’s impact in ending corruption in the oil sector. Those benefiting from fuel importation are working to stop crude oil supply to local refineries,” the statement read.

The group highlighted how reduced fuel importation in the first quarter of 2025 has curbed corruption, arguing that uninterrupted crude supply to refineries would enhance product quality and economic stability.

“They want to see long queues at fuel stations again and vehicles damaged by adulterated fuel,” CEFC alleged, adding that the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery’s success in refining high-quality fuel has threatened vested interests.

The group urged the National Assembly to expedite its probe into the importation of adulterated petroleum products and ensure crude oil is consistently supplied to Dangote and other refineries.