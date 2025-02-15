NNPC reacts to viral comparison video with Dangote fuel

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has refuted a viral video claiming that PMS sold by their outlets is inferior in comparison to PMS refined by Dangote refinery.

Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s chief corporate communications officer, described the experiment as false and misleading.

How it started

In the viral video, tech content creator, Olatunde Shobajo popularly known as Valor Reviews, was seen conducting a “comparison test” with petrol he claimed to have purchased from NNPC and MRS filling station, a partnering outlet with Dangote refinery.

At the end of the video, the Dangote petrol was said to have lasted 13 minutes longer.

NNPC reacts

Soneye said the man’s “assertion is baseless and entirely unfounded, originating from unverified and amateur research that lacks credibility, accuracy, and professional oversight.

NNPC Ltd reaffirms that its fuel is carefully formulated with one of the best compositions, ensuring optimal efficiency, durability, and environmental sustainability for consumers.



Furthermore, it is important to emphasise that a significant percentage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where this deceptive video was created—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security. Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers

He held that “this misleading video represents yet another desperate attempt by economic saboteurs to misinform the public and tarnish NNPC Ltd’s reputation. We will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine our operations and mislead Nigerians”.

He further warned that “henceforth, NNPC Ltd will take firm legal action against individuals or groups who intentionally spread falsehoods about our brand and operations. Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law.