NYSC Reform Is Coming, and Nigerians Have Mixed Feelings

Decades after its inception, Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will be undergoing significant reforms. However, the overall feeling among Nigerians is not entirely optimistic.

The Federal Government has recently announced a comprehensive reform agenda aimed at transforming the NYSC into a skills and service programme, rather than merely a year spent in khaki uniforms performing various duties.

The NYSC was established in 1973 to promote national unity, youth mobilisation and development following the end of the Civil War. Over the years, this programme has become a fundamental part of Nigeria's tertiary graduate experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, for years now, it has faced significant criticism due to concerns regarding the safety of corps members, outdated infrastructure, its relevance to the current job market, and the limited tangible benefits it offers participants.

NYSC Mobilisation & Academic Standards – Raising quality or adding pressure on students? As Nigerian universities align with NYSC’s mobilisation requirements, students find themselves caught between higher academic expectations and increased pressure. The big question is: is this policy raising quality or raising stress?

The federal government pledged a “holistic reform” of NYSC earlier this year. On 6 May 2025, a dedicated reform committee was inaugurated in Abuja by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, with a mandate to review policy, consult stakeholders nationwide and propose legal, institutional and operational reforms.

Among the new initiatives under discussion are the creation of Digital Corps, Agro Corps, Health Corps, and Education Corps, allowing corps members to serve in specialised tracks based on their interests and qualifications in those sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also talks as to whether the scheme should remain a one-year programme or be extended to two years, the criteria for deployment and the areas of the scheme that require greater focus and attention.

The NYSC is currently undergoing a transformation, changing its traditional role from a rite of passage to a potential pipeline for workforce and skills development. This shift, the government says, aims to align the programme with Nigeria's broader national development goals.

For this reform, the government had put out a survey form to gather honest opinions and ideas on how the scheme can better serve Nigeria’s development goals and the aspirations of young Nigerians.

NYSC Reform: A Nation Divided

The announcement of this reform has generated a wide range of reactions from Nigerians. On one hand, many are genuinely hopeful that this could be the turning point the scheme has long needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, some would rather have the scheme scrapped because previous reforms made grand promises but ultimately failed to improve participant welfare and address structural issues.

The people’s comments reflect persistent frustrations that stem from delays in allowances, inadequate posting conditions, insecurity, lack of job outcomes after service, and a sense that the scheme has not kept pace with Nigeria’s evolving socio-economic reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Desired Changes to the NYSC Scheme

For the proposed reform to truly make a meaningful impact, Nigerians strongly believe that several long-standing issues need to be addressed. From internet reactions, some key concerns are widespread insecurity, inadequate infrastructure, and relevance to participants’ career choices.

Welfare and safety

Corps members often find themselves assigned to remote areas with inadequate facilities, and some even have to contend with the persistent security issues in the country.

These postings often come with limited access to basic amenities and even pose a threat to lives. This can lead to a difficult living and working environment, requiring corps members to adapt and be resourceful to fulfil their roles effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relevance to careers

Many graduates complete their year of service without acquiring valuable work experience, certifications, or a competitive edge in the job market because their assigned duties were not relevant to their career choices. This frequently raises the question: what comes next after the service year?

Alignment with national goals

The reform initiative emphasises that NYSC should support Nigeria’s development targets in health, education, agriculture, entrepreneurship and others. Nigerians welcome this move rather than the scheme functioning as an isolated requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reforming the NYSC is essential, not optional. The original scheme was designed for a different era. As such, the government should recognise that today's Nigerian youth are confronted with challenges related to global job markets, technological disruption, and a growing need for agency and impact.

Therefore, any reform should extend beyond slight alterations. The focus of the scheme must be shifted from service to skills. Without adequate funding, strong institutional commitment, and accountability, the same old challenges will continue to exist.