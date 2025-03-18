Fact Check: Why has FG not implemented new ₦77,000 NYSC allowance?

We are currently pursuing the cash backing; that is what is happening. We have a new Director-General who has just taken over and is still familiarising himself with the situation. Let’s see which direction things will take in the coming weeks. We ask for a little more time. However, I am confident that, as with many processes, this will require time as it is part of due diligence.

I cannot specify exactly when the payments will commence, but I assure you that the NYSC is actively pursuing this issue. The minister also addressed this matter some time ago. It’s important to note that the minister possesses information that we may not have access to, as he oversees our operations. Rest assured, once we have clarity on when the payments will begin, I will inform you. We are still awaiting further updates.