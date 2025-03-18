Fact Check: Why has FG not implemented new ₦77,000 NYSC allowance?

Claim: The Nigerian government has approved and implemented a new ₦77,000 monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.
Verdict: Partially true—The allowance was approved, but payments have not commenced.
In January 2025, NYSC Director-General Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed announced that corps members would receive an increased monthly allowance of ₦77,000 starting in February. He stated:
“Corps members will start receiving ₦77,000 as their allowance by next month. The Federal Government has approved it, and the necessary arrangements are being made to implement it.”
However, despite this assurance, reports indicate that corps members are still receiving the previous ₦33,000 stipend.
The government has not provided a clear explanation for the delay, leading to frustration among corps members.
Consequently, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for an investigation.
The body in a statement signed by its National Vice President, Inter-Campus Affairs, Felicia Akinbodunse, described the non-payment as a gross injustice to corps members.
In March 2025, NYSC cited funding challenges as the reason for the delay in implementation of the new pay.
We are currently pursuing the cash backing; that is what is happening. We have a new Director-General who has just taken over and is still familiarising himself with the situation. Let’s see which direction things will take in the coming weeks. We ask for a little more time. However, I am confident that, as with many processes, this will require time as it is part of due diligence.
I cannot specify exactly when the payments will commence, but I assure you that the NYSC is actively pursuing this issue. The minister also addressed this matter some time ago. It’s important to note that the minister possesses information that we may not have access to, as he oversees our operations. Rest assured, once we have clarity on when the payments will begin, I will inform you. We are still awaiting further updates.
Conclusion: While the ₦77,000 allowance has been approved, it has not yet been paid, and the government has not offered a prospective implementation date.
READ ALSO: Is NYSC silencing Corps Members? What the bye-laws say about calling out the government