FG approves ₦77,000 NYSC allowance - payments begin in February

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced a significant increase in corps members' monthly allowance, raising it from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000, effective February 2025.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, disclosed on Thursday, January 30, while addressing the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members in Katsina.

He assured them that the increment had been captured in the 2025 Federal Government budget.

“This month (January) has already ended, but once the budget is passed, by next month (February), you will start receiving ₦77,000 instead of the usual ₦33,000,” Ahmed said.

He urged corps members to appreciate the government’s efforts by remaining committed to national service.

FG assures corp members of maximum security and welfare

The NYSC boss also reaffirmed his dedication to the welfare and security of corps members.

He assured them that they would not be posted to communities with security threats, stressing that their safety remains a top priority.

“We will not send our corps members to wherever we have challenges of security threats. Wherever we send them, they should rest assured that the place is safe and secured for them to serve,” he added.

The allowance increment comes amid ongoing discussions about youth empowerment and economic stability in Nigeria.

Many corps members have welcomed the news, expressing relief over the improved financial support during their service year.