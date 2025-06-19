NPTF opens smart police HQ in Ebonyi to combat insecurity

As Nigeria grapples with a fresh wave of violence in Benue and other states, the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) has commissioned a state-of-the-art Smart Divisional Police Headquarters in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State — a move aimed at revolutionizing law enforcement through technology.

The facility, unveiled on Tuesday, June 17, is part of the NPTF’s nationwide effort to enhance policing infrastructure.

Equipped with CCTV-enabled perimeter surveillance, solar-powered inverters, fire safety systems, a borehole, and landscaped surroundings, the new station symbolises a shift towards tech-driven policing.

At the commissioning ceremony, NPTF Executive Secretary Mohammed F. Sheidu emphasised the urgency of transforming Nigeria’s policing framework in light of recent tragedies.

“We extend our deepest condolences to families affected by the heinous attacks in Benue State. These incidents remind us of the critical need for a responsive, well-equipped police force.

“What we’ve built here in Akaeze is more than a station — it’s a blueprint for modern security operations across Nigeria,” Sheidu said.

NPTF condoles with victims of Benue tragedy

NPTF Executive Secretary Mohammed F. Sheidu. [NPTF/Facebook]

Over 200 people were reportedly killed in coordinated attacks on villages in Benue State last week, while Plateau State has also witnessed deadly violence in recent months.

Security experts have identified gaps in response time, intelligence gathering, and community engagement as key areas that require urgent reform.

Sheidu lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting police reforms and acknowledged the role of the Inspector-General of Police in championing modernisation efforts.

NPTF Executive Secretary Mohammed F. Sheidu commissioning the smart-police facility. [NPTF/Facebook]

He also credited Ebonyi State Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for facilitating the smooth execution of the project.

The facility, now handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, is one of several infrastructure and training initiatives being rolled out by the NPTF to counter rising insecurity.

“As we face new threats, we must respond with smarter tools and stronger partnerships,” Sheidu concluded.