New Dawn for Policing in Nigeria as NPTF Unveils Modern Divisional Police Station

A new chapter has opened in Nigerian Policing with the commissioning of the Katampe Modern Divisional Police HQ and the groundbreaking of the 6-Man Rank & File Quarters — a major milestone by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) to enhance welfare and infrastructure for the force.

The brand new modern smart Divisional Police Station, constructed by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), was handed over to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) by the representative of the Minister, Dr. Anuma Ogbonnaya Nlia, the permanent secretary of Ministry of Police Affairs.

The minister said that the occasion marked a major milestone in the collective efforts to strengthen internal security and safeguard lives and property across the country, noting that the completion of the police station, delivered through the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, was a clear testament to the federal government’s unwavering commitment, under the leadership of the Minister of Police Affairs, to promoting safer communities and enhancing police operations.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to strengthening the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force and prioritising internal security in line with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the police station was a clear demonstration of government’s resolve to ensure a safer, more secure Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the executive secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Mr. Mohammed Sheidu, thanked President Bola Tinubu for his steadfastness, dedication to the security sector, reforms, institutions strengthening, and his unwavering support to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund that made impactful interventions like the modern police station.

He said the facility, consisting of a modern police station, perimeter fencing, sedentary CCTV surveillance, overhead water tanks for uninterrupted water supply, and a 30-kilowatt solar power system, stands as a mission and statement of a nation-building.

Receiving the facility on behalf of the inspector general of police, assistant inspector general of police, AIG Victor Olaiya, stated that officers and rank and file will walk tall with their head up because of the magnificent structure that will stand the test of the time and charged officers to guard the edifice and equipment with utmost priority.

This project was delivered with support from the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and showcases a fully solar-powered, tech-enabled, and community-focused model for policing.

The managing director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Abubakar Aliyu, stated that his agency and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund were changing the narrative on the implementation of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed last year by implementing the MoU.

His words; We are witnessing the first kind of implementation of MoU by creating sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity framework in different government agencies through deployment of smart police infrastructures in the country base on the thinking and innovation of the leadership of Nigeria Police Trust Fund by crystalising agenda of Mr. President based on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Distinguished guests at the occasion included, Dr. Anuma Ogbonnaya, who represented Dr. Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, Honourable Minister of Police Affairs; AIG Victor Olaiya, who represented IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, who represented Senator Ahmed Abdulhamid Mallam-Madori, Senate Committee Chairman of Police Affairs; CP Ajao Saka Adewale, Commissioner of Police, FCT Command; Engr. Abba Aliyu, Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and of course the Chief Host, and Mohammed Sheidu, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

This is more than infrastructure. It’s a commitment to modern, mission-ready, and people-first policing.

