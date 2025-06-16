'No Shettima, no APC!' – Tension rocks North-East stakeholders meeting over 2027 endorsement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is facing a fresh internal crisis in Nigeria’s North-East following a chaotic stakeholders’ meeting in Gombe, where angry delegates vowed to abandon the party if Vice President Kashim Shettima is dropped from President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election ticket.

What was meant to be a reaffirmation of support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition at the International Conference Centre turned violent on Sunday, after the APC North-East Zonal Vice Chairman, Mustapha Salihu, failed to mention Shettima during his endorsement speech.

“We have no business not supporting this party with all the juicy appointments and responsibilities given to us by this government,” Salihu said, urging members of the zonal executive committee to endorse Tinubu as the sole candidate.

But his omission of the Vice President sparked outrage. A video from the scene showed a furious party member hurling a chair at Salihu, while others pelted the podium with objects.

Security operatives intervened swiftly as chants of “Shettima! Shettima!” filled the hall.

“It’s an insult to the entire region that our own son, the Vice President, was not even mentioned,” a visibly upset delegate from Borno revealed.

“This is a calculated attempt to sideline Shettima, and we will resist it with everything we have.”

The uproar came despite earlier endorsements from Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), and Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), who all pledged loyalty to the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

“The North-East is fully behind the President and the Vice President,” Yahaya affirmed.

Ganduje calls for calm

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, sought to douse tensions, stating: “We are proud of his deputy, his Vice President. It is one ticket according to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

But the statement did little to calm the crowd as the meeting descended into further chaos, and some delegates openly threatened to defect.

“If Shettima is dropped, I will personally lead my people to vote for Atiku,” a chieftain from Adamawa declared.

Police later deployed tear gas to disperse protesters outside.