Benue NASS APC caucus endorses Tinubu for 2027

The Benue State caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly has officially endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027, citing his “transformative leadership” and federal investments in the state.

Speaking on behalf of two Senators and ten of eleven APC House members from the state, Senator Titus Zam (Benue North West) described Tinubu’s administration as a catalyst for unprecedented development in Benue.

“Our endorsement is rooted in a comprehensive assessment of President Tinubu’s transformative leadership, his unwavering commitment to national development, and the tangible achievements recorded under his administration since May 29, 2023,” Zam stated during a press briefing at the National Assembly on Wednesday, May 21.

The lawmakers highlighted major federal interventions, including the 465-kilometre Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway, dualisation of the 9th Mile-Otukpo-Makurdi Road, and the ₦83.8 billion Buruku Bridge project.

They also applauded support for key institutions like the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, and the establishment of a Federal Infectious Disease Control Centre in Vandeikya.

The group credited Tinubu with facilitating ₦44 billion in fiscal support to Benue, emphasising infrastructure and welfare.

“The administration’s fiscal reforms have led to a doubling of government revenues, reaching over ₦9.1 trillion in the first half of 2024,” Zam noted.

On insecurity, the caucus urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to collaborate more closely with federal agencies.

“We look forward to more proactive collaboration and genuine intelligence gathering from the state government,” Zam said.