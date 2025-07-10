No ban on US 5-year visas - Presidency debunks viral rumours

President Bola Tinubu has firmly denied claims that his administration banned the issuance of five-year multiple-entry visas to United States citizens, describing the reports as "fake news and misinformation."

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 10, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the presidency dismissed the online rumours and clarified Nigeria's current visa policy.

“Contrary to misinformation and fake news circulating online, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never stopped issuing five-year multiple-entry visas for US citizens, in accordance with the principle of subsisting bilateral agreements and reciprocity,” the statement read.

The clarification follows recent changes by the United States to its non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerian citizens.

According to Onanuga, the Nigerian government remains committed to implementing bilateral agreements fully and upholding reciprocal diplomatic principles.

He further explained that the 90-day single-entry visa validity applies only to a new e-visa category, introduced to simplify short-term travel for tourists and business visitors.

“The e-visa replaces the now obsolete visa-on-arrival, which was inefficient and often used as a means of extortion.

“It is a fast, online process that does not require applicants to visit the embassy and is processed within 48 hours,” he noted.

The presidency stressed that the five-year visa policy for Americans remains unchanged and urged the US government to reciprocate Nigeria’s e-visa gesture.

“The Nigerian government has not deviated from granting US citizens a five-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visa, just as the US has continued to grant the same to Nigerians,” it reaffirmed.