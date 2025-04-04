NNPCL unveils new management team as Ojulari takes over from Mele Kyari

The new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL), Mr Bayo Ojulari, has officially taken over the reins of the company from his predecessor, Mele Kyari.

Following the appointment of the new GCEO and Board of Directors, NNPC Ltd. also announced the appointment of a new eight-member Senior Management Team.

In a brief handover ceremony held at the NNPC Towers on Friday, the GCEO commended Kyari for his contributions to the growth of the NNPC Ltd. and his sterling service to the nation.

Ojulari, in a statement by the NNPC Ltd. spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, said his management objective was to consolidate his predecessor's successes and take the company to the next level.

He said he would rely on the cooperation of the company's management and staff, as well as the counsel of his predecessor, to achieve the set targets.

“I will be counting on your support. I will need it. I will be coming around to seek your counsel,” Ojulari said.

Earlier in his remarks, Kyari congratulated Ojulari and thanked the company's management and staff for their support while in office.

He pledged to do everything he could to help the new management succeed, stressing that he was only a call away.

Soneye said the team, which the GCEO would head, has Rowland Ewubare as the Group Chief Operating Officer, Adedapo Segun as the Group Chief Financial Officer, and Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President of Gas, Power and New Energy.

Other team members are Udy Ntia, executive Vice President Upstream; Mumuni Dangazau, executive Vice President Downstream; Sophia Mbakwe, executive Vice President Business Services; and Adesua Dozie, Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer.