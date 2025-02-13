NNPC bows to competitors' pressure - reduces petrol pump price nationwide

In a strategic move influenced by market dynamics, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has decreased the petrol pump price from ₦960 to ₦945 per litre at its retail stations, effective Thursday, February 13.

This decision aligns with recent industry trends, notably MRS Oil Nigeria Plc's announcement of a new petrol pump price of ₦925 per litre across all its filling stations in Lagos.

MRS detailed its regional pricing structure, setting petrol prices at ₦935 per litre in the South West, ₦945 per litre in the North, and ₦955 per litre in the South East.

These price adjustments are attributed to favourable developments in the global energy sector and a notable decline in international crude oil prices.

In a related development, Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced a reduction in the price of diesel from ₦1,075 to ₦1,020 per litre.

The company stated that this move aims to better serve its customers and Nigerians in general.