Court admits videos of Nnamdi Kanu declaring ESN - ordering South-East lockdowns

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday admitted a series of video recordings as evidence in the ongoing terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), showing him issuing inflammatory statements and declaring the creation of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The court viewed multiple clips where Kanu, addressing followers in what he called “The Blessed Land of Biafra,” announced the formation of the ESN to “defend the South-East from Fulani domination.”

In one video, he declared, “No Fulani parading as herdsmen shall be allowed in our land. If you are an agent of the Fulani, turn away this evening.”

Led in evidence by prosecuting counsel Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), a witness code-named PWBBB testified that Kanu’s broadcasts incited violent attacks across the South-East.

The court admitted a flash drive containing the videos and a certificate of compliance as exhibits, despite objections from Kanu’s legal team.

The government also tendered a letter dated June 17, 2021, from former Attorney General Abubakar Malami, accusing Kanu of terrorism and inciting violence.

The letter, now part of the court’s evidence, alleged that Kanu ordered attacks on police stations and security forces, resulting in casualties and destruction.

In another clip, dated May 30, 2021, Kanu ordered a total lockdown of the South-East, stating it was in memory of fallen Biafrans.

Additional footage showed him urging followers to arm themselves in “self-defence” and calling Nigeria a “zoo.”