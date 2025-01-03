Nnamdi Kanu's family alleges secret deal with Seyi Tinubu - accuses President of betrayal

The family of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of reneging on a pre-election agreement allegedly brokered by his son, Seyi Tinubu.

The deal purportedly guaranteed Kanu’s release in exchange for IPOB’s support during the 2023 elections.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the IPOB leader’s younger brother, revealed in a statement that Seyi Tinubu, with his father’s approval, met with him in Abuja before the elections.

“Seyi confirmed to me that his father sanctioned the meeting and that any agreement we reached would be binding on then-candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Emmanuel stated.

According to Emmanuel, IPOB agreed not to call for an election boycott, a significant gesture from a movement known for its influence.

“We ensured discordant voices urging election boycotts were overcome because it would not reflect well on our global reputation,” he explained.

However, nearly two years into Tinubu’s presidency, Kanu remains in detention despite various court rulings in his favour.

Emmanuel highlighted that Justice Binta Nyako’s recusal from the case, delays in assigning a new judge, and the Appeal Court’s order for Kanu’s release have all been ignored.

“It defies logic that my brother is still in detention despite not having any charge against him,” Emmanuel lamented.

He criticised the government for stalling the case by relying on “inapplicable technicalities,” arguing that Kanu’s detention violates Nigerian and international laws.

The family urged President Tinubu to honour the alleged agreement, stressing that the government’s continued detention undermines its credibility.