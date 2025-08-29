Passport wahala: From ₦15k in 2010 to ₦100k in 2025 – How cost of Nigerian passport keeps doubling

If you thought getting a Nigerian passport was always expensive, think again. In just 15 years, the cost has jumped more than six times, turning what used to be a basic travel document into a financial struggle for many young Nigerians.

Back in 2010, the standard 32-page passport was just ₦15,000, while minors and older folks paid even less. The bigger 64-page booklet went for ₦20,000. But along with the official fee, applicants also had to deal with an extra ₦2,000 “address verification” charge.

By 2018, things changed. The government introduced the “enhanced e-passport” and hiked the prices. A 32-page booklet now cost ₦25,000, while the 64-page jumped to ₦70,000. For many Nigerians trying to japa or travel for studies, this was the first real shock.

Fast forward to August 2024: the 32-page had quietly climbed to ₦35,000, while the 64-page stayed at ₦70,000. Then came the bombshell – from September 1, 2024, the government raised the fees again: ₦50,000 for 32 pages and ₦100,000 for 64 pages. But the biggest hit came just a year later.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap. [X, formerly Twitter/@nigimmigration]

From September 1, 2025, the Immigration Service announced another increase. The 32-page booklet now goes for a whopping ₦100,000, while the 64-page will drain your pocket at ₦200,000.

Meanwhile, Nigerians in the diaspora still pay in dollars: $150 for the 32-page version and $230 for the 64-page version – rates that haven’t changed despite the local hikes. In simple terms, the 32-page passport has risen from ₦15k to ₦100k in 15 years. The 64-page has jumped from ₦20k to ₦200k.