Diaspora Nigerians spent ₦60 billion in December visits - Dabiri-Erewa reveals

You know, we have reached a stage where in the last five years, where we have shown that the diaspora is a powerful force and resource we cannot ignore.

And, you know, they are the number one ambassadors of our country. They will help us change the narrative of our country.

And in fact, all over the world, everybody now wants to have a Nigerian as a friend. So let’s seize the moment. We can take over the world, and we will.

President Bola Tinubu has brought in reforms that everybody should support. Tackling insecurity, building infrastructure, and taking the hard decisions that will make Nigeria a better place.



We have 17 million of them. And how much did this generate for the growth of the economy? Remittances alone in the last five years have been over $90 billion.This December, of course, you know, it is not less than ₦60 billion in what they spent coming to Nigeria. It could grow but it is just scratching the surface