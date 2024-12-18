Nigeria records ₦2.2 trillion kidnap ransom amid rising crime rates - NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says kidnapping incidence in the country is estimated at 2,235,954 between May 2023 and April 2024. The NBS revealed this in its Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) 2024 released in Abuja on Tuesday. The CESPS is a household-based survey, which provides an in-depth understanding of the situation of crime in Nigeria, with a target population comprising household members 15 years and older. The NBS said the survey was carried out to produce estimates at national and zonal levels covering both urban and rural areas for a twelve-month reference period (May 2023 to April 2024).

The report said that among households that experienced kidnapping incidents, 65.0% paid a ransom. It said the average amount paid as ransom for kidnapping was ₦2.7 million per incident with an estimated total ransom of ₦2.2 trillion paid within the reference period. “The North-West reported the highest ransom paid with ₦1.2 trillion, while the South-East was the least with ₦85.4 billion.” The report showed that rural areas recorded more kidnappings with 1,668,104 reported cases than urban areas with 567,850. Analysis by zones revealed that the North-West recorded the highest number of cases with 1,420,307, followed by the North-Central with 317,837, while the least was recorded in the South-East with 110,432. It showed that nationally, an estimated 51,887,032 crime incidences were experienced by households in Nigeria.

It said the North-West reported the highest incidence of household crime, totalling 14,402,254, followed by the North-Central with 8,771,400, “The South-East reported the least incidence of household crime with 6,176,031.” The report revealed that crime incidence in rural areas was higher, totalling 26,526,069, compared to urban areas at 25,360,963. The NBS said in Nigeria, 4,142,174 households experienced home robbery incidents. Analysis by zones showed that the North-West had the highest home robbery cases totalling 1,068,430, followed by the South-South with 811,231, while the least was recorded in the South-West with 378,252 cases. The report said that less than half of the households, at 36.3%, who were victims of home robbery reported to the police. According to this study, the most common reasons for not reporting crimes include a lack of confidence in law enforcement and the belief that police intervention would not result in meaningful action.

The findings showed that about 24% of households would rather report to other authorities instead of the police, followed by those who believed the police would not do anything upon reporting at 22.7%. “Only 0.2% mentioned lack of insurance of properties as a reason for not reporting to the police.” The report also showed that there was a slightly higher report of household robbery among rural dwellers at 37.8%, than among urban dwellers at 35.2%. The NBS said at the individual level, 21.4% of Nigerians reported being victims of crime, and the most common crime was phone theft at 13.8%. It said about 90% of the victims of phone thefts reported to the police, and only 50% of the victims expressed satisfaction with police responses. The report said nationwide, an estimated 1.4 million experienced sexual offences, which occurred mostly in someone else’s home at 27.7%. “This was followed by the victim’s home at 22.2%.” It said sexual offences were less likely to occur at a public transport station at 0.9% and only 22.7% of victims reported to the police. According to the report, public perception of safety showed that 9.6% of Nigerians believed they might be a victim of crime in the next 12 months. “In rural areas, 13.0% of the population believed they could be victims of crime and 7.0% in urban areas.”