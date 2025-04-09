Those who used to offer me food, drinks now ask me for assistance - Obi on hardship

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 election, has painted a gloomy picture of the economic situation, noting that the prevalent hardship has taken a worse dimension under President Bola Tinubu.

Obi, who spoke at his party's National Executives Committee (NEC) meeting and expanded stakeholders’ summit at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, restated that the time has come for Nigeria to be rescued.

Underlining how poverty-stricken the citizens have become, the former Anambra State Governor noted that people who used to offer him things such as food and drinks in the past now beg him for assistance.

He asked Nigerians not to feel intimidated and to have the courage to express their mind over the prevalent economic situation.

“Do not fear anybody. Those who were afraid yesterday didn’t do any better. We must speak out when things are going wrong. Nigeria is collapsing. The numbers are clear; the indices are clear, people are getting poorer every day," Obi said.

“Those that would call me to come and eat and drink with them, now see me and ask for assistance.”

Obi dismisses rumoured defection plan

The Labour Party chieftain declared that his party will enter future elections fully prepared to offer Nigerians the best and most competent candidates for all elective positions.

“We want to go into the next election fully prepared, offering Nigerians the best and most competent candidates for the House of Representatives, the Senate, Governorships, and the Presidency.

“I have to stress the importance of party loyalty and competence among aspirants. We want to correct the mistakes we made in the past. Anyone seeking to contest under our party must be a committed member, not just someone passing through. They must be competent,” he declared.

The former Governor also dismissed rumors suggesting he is planning to leave the party, denying entering into any discussions with any individual or group regarding his departure from the Labour Party.

He added that any decisions about the party’s future would be made in consultation with its stakeholders.

“I’ve not told anybody that I’m leaving the Labour Party,” Obi stressed.

For her part, Senator Nenadi Usman, Chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, said the recent Supreme Court judgement is a testament that the people's interest remains paramount.