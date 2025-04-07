Obi, Otti summon Labour Party NEC meeting amid leadership shakeup

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State governor, Alex Otti, have called for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting amid leadership changes within the party.

The crucial meeting is set to take place in Abuja on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

A notice issued by Obi and Otti, signed by Ibrahim Umar, spokesman for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), confirmed the development.

“The NEC meeting will be followed concurrently by an interactive town hall engagement with major stakeholders and other organs of the party at Transcorp Hilton,” Umar stated.

The meeting will bring together key Labour Party figures, including the 2023 vice-presidential candidate, serving and former senators, as well as House of Representatives members and candidates from the last general election.

All members of the National Caretaker Committee (NTC), representatives of the NLC/TUC Political Commission, and former governorship candidates still in the party are also expected.

This gathering follows last week’s Supreme Court ruling, which ousted the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The court’s decision has created a power vacuum in the party, raising questions about its future leadership structure.