BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns ruling on Abure’s LP chairmanship

The Supreme Court has nullified the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had recognised Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Delivering a unanimous verdict, a five-member panel of the apex court ruled that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to declare Abure as the party’s leader.

The justices emphasised that party leadership disputes remain an internal affair, falling outside the jurisdiction of the courts.

“The Court of Appeal had no jurisdiction to make such a pronouncement after determining that the substance of the case concerned the party’s leadership,” the Supreme Court ruled.

The decision follows an appeal filed by Senator Nenadi Usman and another appellant, which the apex court found to be meritorious.

The Supreme Court upheld their arguments, setting aside the appellate court’s earlier judgment. Additionally, the court dismissed a cross-appeal filed by Abure’s supporters within the Labour Party.

The justices described the cross-appeal as unmeritorious, affirming that judicial intervention in party leadership matters is unwarranted.

This ruling deepens the Labour Party’s internal leadership crisis, as questions remain over who holds legitimate authority within the party.

With the Supreme Court’s decision, the leadership dispute may now shift back to the party’s internal mechanisms for resolution.