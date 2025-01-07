Neuropsychiatrist laments Nigerians' poor attitude toward mental health

A Consultant Neuropsychiatrist, Dr Maymunah Kadiri, on Tuesday decried the poor attitude of the public toward their mental health, urging them to embrace regular mental health evaluation.

Kadiri, who is the Medical Director of Pinnacle Medical Services, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

She said that many Nigerians erroneously believe mental health evaluation was meant for mentally challenged persons and, as a result, pay little or no attention to their mental health.

Kadiri underscored the need for Nigerians to prioritise the habit of going for mental health evaluation services.

According to her, every individual, irrespective of status, background, tribe or religion, is expected to access such services at least twice a year to ensure his or her mental well-being.

"Every human, irrespective of class, faces one societal ill or the other, stress and other current economic challenges that can affect the way they reason or interact.

“Such challenges are predisposing factors to depression, and anxiety and can lead to suicide if not properly checked. “People should consider going for mental health evaluations regularly; just like they do for physical check-ups.

"For a start, individuals can aim for at least twice a year, but in cases where one is experiencing significant stress, life changes or symptoms of mental health issues, it is important to seek mental health evaluation sooner.

“Additionally, if there is already a history of mental health concerns or a family history of mental illness, more frequent evaluations would be beneficial,” she said.

The Neuropsychiatrist emphasised that ‘there is no health without mental health’, underscoring the importance of enhancing understanding and providing support for mental health.

Kadiri stressed the need for individuals to listen to their bodies and minds, and seek help whenever they feel overwhelmed or notice changes in their mental wellbeing.

Shee said, “Our ability to manage and process the events of our everyday lives is significantly influenced by our mental health.