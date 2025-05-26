National Assembly bows to pressure - drops compulsory voting bill

The National Assembly has officially withdrawn a controversial bill that sought to make voting compulsory for all eligible Nigerians.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, announced the decision Monday, citing “extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders.”

The bill, co-sponsored by Hon. Daniel Asama Ago, aimed to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to enforce voting as a civic duty.

“From the outset, the bill was introduced with the best of intentions—to bolster civic engagement and strengthen our democracy by encouraging higher voter turnout,” the Speaker said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi.

Passed through second reading in March 2024, the bill quickly sparked debate across the country. While proponents pointed to global examples like Australia and Belgium, where compulsory voting has led to over 90% turnout, critics warned it could infringe on individual freedoms in Nigeria’s evolving democratic space.

Acknowledging these concerns, Speaker Abbas said, “Lawmaking is ultimately about the people it serves, and any reform must respect individual freedoms.”

The Speaker emphasised that Nigeria's democratic reforms must align with its societal context, stating that the withdrawal offers a chance for a deeper national conversation.

“This withdrawal will allow time for further dialogue on how best to cultivate a culture of voluntary participation that honours both our democratic ideals and the rights of our citizens,” he added.

Instead of enforcing participation, Abbas said the government would now explore non-coercive strategies to increase voter turnout, especially among the youth.