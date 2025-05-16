YIAGA Africa slams compulsory voting bill - labels jail term 'Draconian'

Civil society group YIAGA Africa has strongly opposed a proposed amendment to Nigeria’s Electoral Act that would make voting compulsory and impose a six-month jail term for noncompliance.

The bill, co-sponsored by Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and lawmaker Daniel Ago, passed its second reading in the House on Thursday, May 15. It mandates electoral participation to tackle Nigeria’s persistent voter apathy.

Leading the debate, Ago argued the bill could revive civic engagement.

“If we must deepen our democracy, we must ensure broad participation,” he said.

Compulsory Voting Won’t Fix Democracy - YIAGA to Lawmakers

However, appearing on Channels TV’s Politics Today, YIAGA Africa Executive Director Samson Itodo condemned the bill as excessive and unworkable.

“I understand the rationale behind the bill, which is to encourage massive turnout. Nigeria has the lowest turnout in elections in Africa—just 25% in the last general election. That is abysmally poor,” Itodo said.

Despite acknowledging the intent to improve participation, Itodo argued that punishing non-voters with jail time contradicts democratic values.

“Imposing a six-month jail term is draconian in every respect and undermines the freedom to participate in the electoral process,” he said.

He warned that such coercive legislation may not withstand legal or public scrutiny.

“That bill totally amounts to legislative overkill. I don’t think that it will pass. We cannot compel participation—choosing not to vote is itself a form of political expression.”

Instead, Itodo urged lawmakers to address deeper systemic issues behind low turnout.

“If people trust that their vote will count, they will show up. And if elected leaders deliver good governance, people will feel encouraged to participate,” he said.

He criticised elected officials who, once in office, ignore public concerns.

“They are only interested in primitive accumulation of wealth… When leaders fail to solve the problems they were elected to address, people lose faith in the system.”