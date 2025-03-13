Natasha vs Akpabio: Women group to stage protest at UN House

A women’s advocacy group, Women for Change Vanguard, has announced a peaceful protest at the United Nations House in Abuja, urging Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to present evidence to support her allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement by the group’s spokesperson, Arc (Mrs) Margaret Adesuwa Ehilebo, the organisation emphasised the need for accountability in addressing sexual harassment claims.

“We stand at a critical juncture in our fight against sexual harassment and misconduct. The recent claims made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senator Akpabio raise serious concerns that warrant scrutiny,” Ehilebo said.

The group stressed that accusations of misconduct should be backed by credible evidence.

“If Senator Natasha claims to have been a victim of sexual harassment, we urge her to come forward with credible proof. The gravity of such claims necessitates accountability,” Ehilebo added.

Women for Change Vanguard also warned against the misuse of allegations, arguing that unverified claims could damage reputations and weaken the movement against sexual violence.

“This is not the first time Senator Natasha has levelled serious allegations against a prominent figure. Such actions risk becoming a weapon wielded against men in power,” Ehilebo stated.

The protest aims to demand justice and accountability.

“Senator Akpabio must clear his name, while Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan must provide substantial evidence,” Ehilebo asserted.