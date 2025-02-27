Akpabio vs Natasha: Senator set for TV interview to expose Senate drama

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has announced her readiness to break her silence on recent events in the Nigerian Senate, particularly regarding a petition brought against her and her altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Akpoti-Uduaghan revealed that she would appear on Arise Television to discuss pressing issues within the Senate.

She emphasised that she had previously refrained from speaking publicly but now felt compelled to address certain matters.

“In as much as I have refrained from publicly speaking on matters and a lot of occurrences at the Senate under Senate President Akpabio, it’s about time I break my silence,” she wrote.

The lawmaker’s decision follows a heated confrontation with Akpabio over seating arrangements in the Red Chamber.

She had accused the Senate President of undermining her efforts and contributions.

Additionally, Akpoti-Uduaghan reacted to a petition allegedly filed against her by an undisclosed group, sharing the document on X.

She invited Nigerians to join the discussion during her upcoming interview, promising full disclosure.

“@ARISEtv set a date and I shall be in your studio in person. Spare no questions,” she asserted.

She further called for transparency, stating, “Please be sure to join the probe, which I shall insist would be covered live. The next few days and weeks shall be interesting but will shape the standard and quality of Nigeria’s leadership.”