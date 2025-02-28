VIDEO: List of Senator Akpabio's 'dirty' controversies with women

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been embroiled in multiple controversies involving allegations of misconduct towards women, raising significant concerns about his conduct in public office.

1. Allegations by Joi Nunieh

In 2020, Joi Nunieh, the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Nunieh claimed that during her tenure, Akpabio made inappropriate advances, leading her to physically defend herself.

She stated, "I slapped Akpabio for sexually harassing me."

Akpabio vehemently denied these allegations, describing them as a "litany of lies."

He emphasised his commitment to ethical conduct and threatened legal action against Nunieh for defamation.

2. Altercation with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

More recently, in February 2025, Akpabio faced criticism for his remarks towards Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan during a Senate plenary session.

The Senate President compared her conduct to that of a nightclub, a comment widely perceived as sexist and demeaning.

In response to public outcry and demands from over 300 women's groups, Akpabio issued an apology, stating, "Distinguished Senator Natasha, I want to apologize to you."

Despite the apology, the incident sparked debates about gender discrimination within Nigeria's political institutions.

While some advocacy groups criticised Akpoti-Uduaghan's behavior, describing it as "disgraceful," others defended her, highlighting the challenges women face in governance.

In her recent revelation on Arise TV, Senator Natasha alleged that her troubles in the Senate stem from rejecting the sexual advances of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“Mine is the case of a student being punished by a lecturer for refusing to sleep with him,” she stated.

3. Rumored Affair with Dakore Egbuson-Akande

In July 2024, rumors surfaced alleging a romantic relationship between Akpabio and popular Nigerian actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande.

The actress swiftly denied these claims, labeling them as "wicked lies from the pit of hell," and threatened legal action against those perpetuating the false narrative.

Public Perception and Ongoing Debates

These incidents have fueled ongoing discussions about the treatment of women in Nigerian politics and the importance of maintaining decorum in public office.

While Akpabio has denied allegations and, in some cases, issued public apologies, the controversies continue to cast a shadow over his political career.