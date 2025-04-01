VIDEO: Senator Natasha defies ban, lands at homecoming rally by helicopter

In a bold display of defiance, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan arrived at her homecoming rally in Kogi Central by helicopter, bypassing state-imposed restrictions on movement and public gatherings.

A massive crowd of supporters gathered in the Okehi Local Government Area, waving placards and chanting slogans in solidarity with the embattled senator.

Despite police warnings to cancel the rally, Akpoti-Uduaghan stood her ground.

“My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our PEACEFUL Sallah celebrations today,” she posted on Facebook earlier that morning.

“However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Ododo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

Her remarks were seen as a direct warning to Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she accused of orchestrating intimidation tactics against her.

The senator, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently serving a six-month suspension from the Senate for alleged rule violations.

Additionally, she faces a potential recall, reportedly backed by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpoti-Uduaghan has been vocal in her criticisms of the political establishment and recently accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, adding to the ongoing tensions.