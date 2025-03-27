2027: Hunt for INEC chairman begins - will Tinubu choose credibility or loyalty?

With the tenure of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) set to end in November, political maneuvering is already in motion to determine his successor.

While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yet to take a direct role in the selection, key political figures within and outside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa are actively strategising to install a favorable candidate.

Sources reveal that a former South-South governor, a prominent figure from Nigeria’s 1999 political class, is leading efforts to influence the appointment.

The goal, according to insiders, is to secure a candidate who is both loyal and easily controlled—an approach that raises concerns about the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Nigeria’s electoral body has faced intense criticism following the 2023 general elections and subsequent off-cycle elections.

With declining public trust in INEC, the choice of Yakubu’s replacement is seen as a pivotal decision in shaping the country’s democratic future.

Though no official shortlist has been disclosed, sources suggest that several former National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) are being considered.

However, concerns have been raised about their track records, with critics arguing that political allegiance rather than competence may determine the final pick.

The ongoing discussions echo a controversial decision made by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 when he bypassed established procedures to appoint Amina Bala Zakari as acting INEC chairman.

Zakari’s appointment sparked nationwide outrage, forcing Buhari to later replace her with Mahmood Yakubu in October 2015.

Yakubu went on to oversee both the 2019 and 2023 elections, both marred by allegations of irregularities.

As President Tinubu weighs his options, some within his inner circle insist he is committed to restoring confidence in the electoral system.

A senior presidential source told Vanguard, “His declaration that NYSC members should be used to support the coming census is not just about saving costs but ensuring credibility. It is the same way he is looking at the appointment of Professor Yakubu’s successor. He wants a credible process that reassures Nigerians of INEC’s independence.”