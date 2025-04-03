Natasha: I will soon tender evidence of sexual assault against Akpabio

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has promised that the evidence of her sexual harassment claims against Senate President Godswill Akpabio will be released soon.

The embattled lawmaker made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had alleged that her ordeal in the senate, which culminated in a six-month suspension, started after she rejected repeated sexual advances from Akpabio.

This came to the fore after the Senate moved to discipline the Kogi Senator following her disruptive protest during plenary over the seating arrangement.

However, since making the sexual harassment allegations, Akpoti-Uduaghan has failed to provide any shred of evidence to the public to support her claim.

“At the right time and at the right space, I will present the evidence that I have,” she stated after being asked if she had any shred of evidence to substantiate the allegation against the Senate President.

Senator Natasha faults INEC over recall petition

Though she commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for eventually throwing out the petition for her recall on Thursday, Natasha said the decision should have come earlier.

She argued that INEC shouldn't have entertained the petition the moment the petitioners failed to provide their addresses and phone numbers.

She claimed that even the addresses provided in the petition for her recall were false because most houses in her district weren’t labeled.

“I’m a lawyer. I’m a senator and I understand how Nigeria works. For me, the most important thing is that this recall process has been stalled.

“I give kudos and credit to INEC even though I believe they should have thrown it away from the get-go.