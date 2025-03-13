Senate writes UN IPU - gives reason for Natasha’s suspension

The Nigerian Senate has defended its decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, insisting that it was due to "gross misconduct" and not her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a letter to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele stated that contrary to Natasha’s claims at a United Nations parliamentary conference in New York, her suspension was unrelated to her petition against Akpabio.

“The authority of the Senate firmly refutes the deliberate misinformation and false narrative regarding the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha-Akpoti-Uduaghan,” the letter read.

“She was suspended solely for her persistent act of misconduct and disregard for the Senate Standing Orders.”

The letter was read at the conference by Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs, who represented Nigeria.

However, she called for an independent probe into Natasha’s sexual harassment allegation.

Last week, the Senate suspended Natasha after dismissing her petition accusing Akpabio of harassment.

Despite this, the Kogi lawmaker vowed to continue fighting what she called “injustice.”

The dispute between Natasha and Akpabio dates back to February when her seat was changed during plenary, sparking controversy.

In July 2024, Akpabio had publicly reprimanded her for alleged misconduct, stating that “the Senate is not a nightclub” although he later apologised.