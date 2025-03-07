₦138m scandal: Ex-minister Kennedy-Ohanenye under EFCC probe

Former Minister of Women’s Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, is being interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of misappropriating ₦138,413,253.89 from the ministry’s budget.

A source within the anti-graft agency confirmed that Kennedy-Ohanenye was invited to be questioned on Thursday, March 6, over her alleged role in diversion of public funds meant for women’s empowerment initiatives.

The funds were reportedly allocated under the 2023 budget but were allegedly mismanaged through procurement violations.

“She arrived at the EFCC headquarters around 11 am and has been facing interrogation by operatives since then,” the source disclosed, adding that she remained in custody as of Thursday night.

According to EFCC findings, part of the funds in question was earmarked for the P-Bat Cares for Women Initiative but was allegedly diverted for personal enrichment.

“Investigations by the EFCC showed that funds donated for the programme were not used for their intended purpose,” the source revealed.

“She has not yet been granted administrative bail as inquiries are still ongoing.”

Kennedy-Ohanenye, who served under President Bola Tinubu’s administration until a recent cabinet reshuffle, now faces a deepening probe into financial irregularities.

The EFCC has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.