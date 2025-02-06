EFCC gets 72-hour ultimatum to arrest El-Rufai over alleged ₦423bn fraud

The Northern Christians Accord (NCA) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over an alleged ₦423 billion fraud.

In a statement on Thursday, February 6, signed by NCA President Barr. Gideon Jato and Secretary Bro. Sunday Adoka, the group accused the EFCC of inaction despite multiple petitions and the Kaduna State House of Assembly's indictment of El-Rufai.

"It is glaring that the law in Nigeria favours some and witch-hunts others. We remember how the EFCC pursued former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, yet it has remained silent on El-Rufai despite his indictment," the statement read.

The Kaduna Assembly had, in June 2024, alleged widespread corruption in contract awards and loan management under El-Rufai's administration from 2015 to 2023.

The House recommended investigations into former Commissioners of Finance and Accountants General.

Despite petitions from groups like Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance (KCWGG), the EFCC and ICPC have yet to act.

"If no action is taken, we will mobilise our members across 19 northern states and stage protests at the EFCC and National Assembly," NCA warned.

El-Rufai dismisses allegations of fraud

Meanwhile, El-Rufai has described the allegation of misappropriation of loans against him by the state House of Assembly as a "politically motivated hatchet job."

Responding in a statement through his spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai said he led a government of integrity and competence during his eight-year administration.

Adekeye also affirmed the integrity of the El-Rufai government, dismissing the committee's claims as "scandalous."

“Malam El-Rufai wishes to assure discerning Nigerians that he has served Kaduna State with integrity and to the best of his capacity, assisted by a hardworking and patriotic team. He complied with all extant laws in all his activities while he was the governor. This jaundiced probe should be disregarded as the politically motivated hatchet job it is,” the statement reads partly.