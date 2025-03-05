EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of misappropriating ₦700 billion in state funds.

Emmanuel arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, following an invitation from the anti-graft agency.

His arrest stems from a petition filed by the civil society organisation Network Against Corruption and Trafficking, which accused him of failing to account for massive sums during his tenure.

The petition alleges that Emmanuel, who governed Akwa Ibom from 2015 to 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), received ₦3 trillion from the Federation Account over eight years but left the state with a debt profile of ₦500 billion and abandoned projects worth ₦300 billion.

The EFCC has yet to release an official statement regarding the arrest, but sources within the agency suggest that Emmanuel is being questioned on how the funds were managed.

The case has sparked public interest, as critics argue that corruption remains a major issue among political elites.

While Emmanuel has not made any public statements since his arrest, supporters insist that the allegations must be thoroughly investigated before conclusions are drawn.

This development adds to the growing number of former governors facing corruption investigations by the EFCC.

The agency has vowed to intensify its crackdown on financial misconduct, especially among past government officials.