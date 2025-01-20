BREAKING: NCC approves request by MTN, Airtel, others for tariff adjustments

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved a tariff adjustment request by major telecom operators, including MTN and Airtel, in response to rising operational costs.

The decision, which follows the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (2003), will allow operators to increase tariffs by a maximum of 50% —far lower than the over 100% hikes initially requested by some companies.

The approval is a strategic move to address the widening gap between rising operational costs and current tariff rates, which have remained unchanged since 2013.

Despite the adjustments, the NCC emphasised that tariffs will stay within the limits set by the 2013 NCC Cost Study and will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis in line with its standard practices.

NCC director of public affairs, Reuben Muoka, noted that while the adjustment is necessary, it is designed to balance the interests of consumers and telecom operators.

"These adjustments will enable operators to continue investing in infrastructure and innovation, ultimately benefiting consumers with improved services, better network quality, and enhanced customer care," Muoka said.

The decision comes after extensive consultations with public and private sector stakeholders, addressing the financial pressures on Nigerian households and businesses.

The NCC acknowledged the public's concerns and pledged that operators must implement the tariff changes transparently and in a way that ensures fair treatment for consumers.

While operators are permitted to raise tariffs, the NCC emphasised that improvements in service delivery must be evident.

Tariff adjustments to boost service quality and sustainability - NCC

The Commission’s 2024 Tariff Simplification Guidance requires telecom companies to inform the public about the new rates and ensure measurable service enhancements.

"The NCC remains committed to fostering a resilient and innovative telecom sector that supports not only consumers but also the ecosystem of indigenous vendors and suppliers critical to the industry’s growth," Muoka added.

The commission’s ultimate goal is to ensure the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry while continuing to expand the country’s digital economy.