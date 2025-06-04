Niger governor cancels Sallah in honour of Mokwa flood victims

In a gesture of solidarity with victims of the devastating flood in Mokwa Local Government Area, Niger State Governor Umar Bago has cancelled all major Eid-el-Kabir activities across the state.

The flood, which struck the region overnight on May 29, has claimed over 200 lives, affected 503 households, and displaced 3,018 residents.

According to officials, three bridges in the area were submerged and destroyed, complicating efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the affected communities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 3, by Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the Niger State Government, Governor Bago announced that Eid-el-Kabir celebrations will be marked in a “low-key” manner throughout the state’s emirates.

Suspension of Sallah activities in Niger State

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago. [Twitter:@Umarfryda]

He ordered the suspension of all traditional Sallah activities, including the popular hawan bariki and the durbar festival.

“Abubakar Usman emphasised that this decision was taken as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic incident and to allow for a period of mourning, prayer and reflection,” the statement read.

Describing the Mokwa flood as one of the worst the state has witnessed in decades, Usman highlighted the scale of destruction and loss experienced by residents.

“The Mokwa flood has left families bereaved, houses and livelihoods destroyed,” he said.

Citizens urged to pray amid tragic incident

Governor Bago urged citizens to use the Sallah period to pray for the souls of the departed and to support those affected by the flood through acts of charity.

“This is a time to stand together, to mourn our losses, and to help those in need,” he added.

A durbar is a vibrant festival traditionally held during Eid-el-Kabir and Eid-el-Fitri, featuring prayers and a parade led by the traditional ruler and his entourage on horseback.