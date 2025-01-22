Mojisola Meranda: APC chieftain rallies support for Lagos Speaker amid controversies

Hon. Bamidele Lateef Atoyebi, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Apapa Ward 1, has called on party members to rally behind Hon. Mojisola Meranda, the newly inaugurated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Speaking in Lagos, Atoyebi emphasised the importance of unity within the party to ensure the Speaker’s success.

“I am calling on all members of our great party to support the indefatigable brand-new Speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda. There is power and success in unity. If we work in one accord, she will achieve great feats for Lagos and our party,” he said.

Atoyebi also highlighted the 44-year-old Speaker’s impressive track record, including her tenure as Deputy Speaker and Chief Whip in the ninth assembly.

He praised her philanthropic contributions and leadership skills, asserting, “Women possess natural leadership abilities. I believe Hon. Meranda will excel in office and lead with greatness.”

Rise of Mojisola Meranda

Hon. Mojisola Meranda’s political journey began with her tenure as a dedicated legislator and advocate for community development.

A member of the APC, Meranda rose steadily through the ranks, serving as Chief Whip and Deputy Speaker before her historic emergence as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly following the ouster of the embattled Mudashiru Obasa.

Her emergence marks a significant milestone, making her one of the few women to hold such a prestigious position in Lagos politics.

Known for her pragmatic approach, Meranda is celebrated for championing policies on gender inclusion and grassroots development.