Meet Bashir Ojulari: The new CEO of NNPCL

In a major shakeup at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engineer Bashir Ojulari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), replacing Mele Kyari.

Presidential Adviser Bayo Onanuga announced the decision, which comes under Section 59, Subsection 2 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, and aims to reform the board to improve efficiency and attract investors.

Alongside Kyari, the NNPC Chairman, Pius Akinyelure, and other board members appointed in November 2023 were also removed.

Tinubu has now constituted a new 11-member board, with Ahmadu Kida serving as the non-Executive Chairman.

Profile of NNPCL’s Newly Appointed CEO

Ojulari, a seasoned engineer from Kwara State, brings extensive industry experience to his new role.

Before his appointment, he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company.

His leadership at Renaissance was pivotal in the $2.4 billion acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC).

An alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ojulari holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He began his career as Nigeria’s first process engineer at Elf Aquitaine before joining Shell Petroleum Development Company in 1991.

Over three decades, he held key positions in Europe, the Middle East, and Nigeria, including Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO).

Beyond his corporate experience, Ojulari has been an active figure in professional bodies, serving as chairman and trustee of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE Nigeria) and a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.