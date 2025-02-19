Man jailed 8 months for stealing motorcycle while owner prayed at Mosque

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kaduna, on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man, Ibrahim Adamu to eight months imprisonment for stealing a ₦280,000 motorcycle.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Adamu after he pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing.

Emmanuel, however, gave the convict an option of a ₦20,000 fine.

He added that the convict should also pay ₦280,000 to the complainant.

If the convict fails to pay the money to the complainant, he will spend additional 10 months in prison, he said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 10 at 5.00 am at Madina Street by Abuja Road, Kaduna.

Leo said that the complainant, Isiaku Ma’azu, reported the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) that his motorcycle had been stolen.

When the complainant woke up in the morning to go for his morning prayers at the mosque, he discovered that his motorcycle was stolen.

After the complainant reported the case at SCIID, a team of detectives went into action and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.