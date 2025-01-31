2 suspects confess to stealing 57 goats and 28 sheep in Gombe

The Police Command in Gombe State has apprehended two suspects for allegedly stealing 57 goats and 28 sheep.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, stated this in a press statement in Gombe. Abdullahi said that the suspects were arrested in the Tulmi community in Akko Local Government Area following information received from the village head, Malam Abubakar Umar, on January 25.

He said that based on information received, the two suspects were intercepted by one Yayaji Muhammad, a member of Tulmi Hunters’ group, while four others were still at large.

He said when the suspects were intercepted, they had 28 sheep and 57 goats, making a total of 85 stolen animals, which have been recovered as exhibits.

The spokesperson, however, said during the investigation the suspects confessed to having committed the crime. He further stated that four persons had identified and reclaimed 25 goats out of the 57 as their own.

He assured that efforts were on to arrest the remaining suspects for prosecution. He urged residents to continue to provide security agencies with useful information that will assist in tackling crimes in the state.

Recently, a distressing case of child abuse has emerged from Ogun State, where a 10-year-old boy was brutally attacked by his guardian, Odeale Fatimah. The victim, Olasunkanmi Oluwadamilare, a student at Dinamis Private School in Obada-Oko, was accused of stealing ₦600 to purchase ice cream for his friends.

In a harsh act of punishment, Fatimah allegedly used a razor blade to inflict severe cuts on the boy's hands. The abuse was discovered when the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Obada-Oko unit reported the incident to the police.

The group, led by coordinator Olagbegi Moses, brought the injured child to the police station on January 13, 2025. Upon questioning, Olasunkanmi confirmed that his guardian, Fatimah, was the one who had harmed him.

During police interrogation, Fatimah admitted to the assault, stating that she had acted out of anger after discovering that the boy had taken ₦600 without permission. She claimed that the money was used to buy ice cream for his friends. Despite her confession, the incident has sparked concerns over the safety and well-being of children in the area.

The Ogun State Police have launched an investigation into the case, and authorities have assured the public that further updates will be provided as the investigation continues. The case has drawn attention to the critical issue of child abuse in Nigeria, highlighting the need for greater awareness and preventive measures.