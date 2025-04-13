Man dies while trying to steal Agemo deity statue in Ogun

In a shocking incident, a yet-to-be-identified man has lost his life in an alleged attempt to steal the statue of the Agemo deity, located at the Mafowoku roundabout, along Folagbade Road, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The residents of the area reportedly woke up to a rude shock on Saturday, April 12, 2025, when they discovered that the golden Agemo statue commissioned about 21 years ago had been removed.

Meanwhile, beside the relics of the status lay the lifeless body of a man suspected of having removed the deity status.

The viral video of the incident posted online showed a man in a blue top lying motionless, not far away from the fallen statue of the deity.

Though the circumstances surrounding the man's death and the attempted theft are officially unknown yet, an Ijebu Ode resident, Hakeem Quadri, claimed that the incident is real.

“The incident is real; it happened right in front of my house," Quadri told Punch.

"We all heard people making noise, and when I got outside, I saw that the Agemo statue that was commissioned about 21 years ago had been removed, while the person suspected to have been behind this sacrilegious act had been struck dead.

“I learnt that the body of the deceased had been moved to the mortuary.”

As of the time this report was filed, the Ogun State Police Command had yet to comment on the development.

This incident comes barely a month after another Ogun resident, Toye Dominic, allegedly hanged himself in a forest in Alagbodagbo Village, Ijebu Igbo area of the state.