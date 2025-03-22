Police arrest 8 secondary school students for alleged cultism in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun says it has arrested eight suspected Secondary School cultists who engaged in cult activities at Ifo High School in the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to reporters in Ota on Saturday.

Odutola explained that on March 21, 2025, at about 12.05 p.m., the Vice Principal of Ifo High School, Mr. Alako Oluwole, and a teacher, Mr. Akinseku Oloruntoba Julius, reported that a group of students had been involved in cult-related activities, perpetrating disturbances and extorting valuables from fellow students.

“The Ifo Divisional Police officer, in collaboration with the authorities of the School in Ifo, has apprehended eight students suspected of engaging in cult activities within the school premises after the school headship raised alarm over an emerging gang of student cultists.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the students are members of the Future Guys cult group and were allegedly initiated by two senior students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students, whose names have been withheld, will undergo thorough screening.

According to Odutola, the Police have commenced a thorough investigation to determine the extent of cult activities in the school and prevent further occurrences.

She said that the students would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department upon the conclusion of the preliminary investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has directed that the students be brought before him on the next working day for further interviews, during which other referrals for counselling and mentoring will be organised.