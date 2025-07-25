'You don't represent us' - SDP disowns El-Rufai

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has warned former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai to refrain from presenting himself as a party representative, as he is not a registered member.

This was stated by Idris Inuwa, Assistant National Secretary of the SDP for the North-West Zone, during a press conference held in Kaduna on Friday, July 25, 2025.

He stated that the party has been informed about how the former Governor has been presenting himself as a party representative in several forums and stakeholder meetings.

He said such an action is condemnable and illegal because El-Rufai's name isn't on the SDP membership register and he has never been assigned any role or chosen to speak on its behalf.

“It has come to our attention that Malam Nasir el-Rufai has taken it upon himself to appear in various fora, including policy dialogues and stakeholder meetings, purporting to speak for the SDP,” he said.

“Let this be made unequivocally clear: el-Rufai is not authorised, mandated, or recognised by the SDP to represent its interests or articulate its positions.

“His actions were carried out entirely without the knowledge, consent, or approval of the national leadership — including our acting national chairman, Sadiq Umar.”

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai

Inuwa reaffirms Agunloye's leadership

The SDP scribe reaffirmed the leadership of Olu Agunloye, the party's National Secretary, and Adewole Adebayo, who flew its flag in the 2023 presidential election.

He asked the public to disregard all statements issued by El-Rufai under the party’s name, while accusing Umar Ardo of promoting a new political group while using the SDP platform.

“We pass a vote of no confidence in el-Rufai. We call for the immediate suspension of Dr Umar Ardo from the SDP. His attempt to use the party’s platform is the height of desperation and a crass display of failure in political brinkmanship,” Inuwa said.

“Let this serve as a final warning: desist from fraudulent activities, or the NEC will convene a special committee to investigate and expose these misdeeds.”

This development is a new twist in the unfolding political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.