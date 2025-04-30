Yoruba Nation declares support for Burkina Faso's Ibrahim Traoré

The Yoruba Nation, a group advocating for the breakaway of the South-West from Nigeria, has declared its absolute support for Burkina Faso's military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, whom it described as a key figure in Africa’s ongoing struggle for true independence and sovereignty.

Traoré, who seized power after ousting interim President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in a coup d'état in September 2022, has been enjoying some positive reviews on social media recently.

Admirers have claimed that the military leader has transformed the West African country, after severing ties with its colonial masters, France and other Western nations. However, some of the achievements attributed to him remain unverified.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Omodunni Ayorinde, and Secretary, Banjo Adewale, Yoruba hailed the Burkina Faso leader as a “symbol of resistance, unity, and anti-imperialism.”

The group, comprising some Yoruba communities worldwide, noted that Traoré's leadership represents a new wave of bold, people-centered governance on the continent.

“We have observed the developments in Burkina Faso under Captain Traoré and are offering him our full support for his unwavering commitment to African dignity and sovereignty,” the statement partly read.

The Yoruba Nation highlighted the need for African leaders to prioritise the continent's development and collective interests over foreign influence and personal gain.

“Africa needs more visionary leaders like Ibrahim Traoré who put the well-being of their people and the future of the continent first,” it stated.

The group lauded the military leader's policies, referencing initiatives such as the Faso Mebo program, road infrastructure expansion, and efforts toward food sovereignty and industrialisation as practical steps toward self-reliance and sustainable development.

“In an era of shrinking international aid and rising global instability, African nations must learn to harness their own resources effectively. Captain Traoré’s approach is a reminder that with determination and good governance, transformation is possible,” the statement added.