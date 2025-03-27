Pulse logo
ECOWAS: Ghanaian President urges Tinubu to dialogue with Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger

27 March 2025 at 18:11
President Bola Tinubu receiving the visiting President of Ghana John Mahama, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday

Ghanaian President, John Mahama, on Thursday called for continued dialogue between ECOWAS, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Mahama made this call during a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Visiting Tinubu for the first time since his inauguration on Jan. 7, Mahama said he came to express his gratitude for the honour accorded him during his inauguration and to brief Tinubu on his visits to Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

“As ECOWAS chairman, it is my duty to brief him on some of the concerns raised during those visits so that we can continue dialogue with these countries.

“We just need to find ways to keep the conversation going,” he said.

Tinubu commended Mahama’s efforts to strengthen ties between ECOWAS and the Sahel countries.

He said that if left unchecked, the security challenges in the Sahel region could hinder economic opportunities.

President Tinubu, therefore, stressed the need for ongoing dialogue to ensure the security and prosperity of the region’s citizens.

