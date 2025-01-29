Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger officially exit ECOWAS

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have officially withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), marking a significant geopolitical shift in West Africa.

The departure, initially announced on 29 January 2024, took effect on 29 January 2025 after the one-year notice period stipulated by ECOWAS regulations.

In a joint statement, the juntas described the sanctions as “inhuman, illegal, and illegitimate.”

The three Sahel nations, now aligned under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), cited ECOWAS' punitive sanctions following their military coups as a primary reason for their exit.

They also criticised the regional bloc for failing to provide adequate support in their battle against jihadist insurgencies, accusing it of serving the interests of France, their former colonial ruler.

Since severing ties with ECOWAS, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have increasingly turned to Russia, Turkey, and Iran, forging new alliances while stepping away from Western influence.

Despite their withdrawal, ECOWAS has implemented transitional measures to minimise disruptions for citizens of the three nations.

ECOWAS passport remains valid

The bloc confirmed that ECOWAS-branded passports and identity cards will remain valid for travel within member states.

Additionally, trade benefits under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) will continue, ensuring the free flow of goods and services.

Visa-free movement, residence, and establishment rights for citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger also remain unchanged under existing ECOWAS protocols.