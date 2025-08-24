Troops kill over 35 ISWAP terrorists in Borno border clash

More than 35 fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been killed in a major offensive carried out by Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai, working in close coordination with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The fierce face-off took place in Kumshe, a border town in Borno State, on Saturday, August 23, 2025, after ISWAP fighters attempted to storm military positions from the Gulumba Gana axis.

According to reports from counter-insurgency publication Zagazola Makama, the insurgents met stiff resistance from soldiers who unleashed heavy firepower, forcing them into retreat.

Preliminary assessments revealed that over 35 terrorists were neutralised during the firefight. Some of the injured were reportedly evacuated to ISWAP’s camp in Zangeri, near Gulumba Gana, while others were either buried hastily or left behind by fleeing comrades.

The Nigerian military, however, was not without losses. One soldier was confirmed killed, while two others sustained injuries during the confrontation.

To reinforce ground troops, the Nigerian Air Force launched precision air strikes on ISWAP assembly points and camps along the Nigeria–Cameroon border. According to NAF spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Ehimen Ejodame, the strikes successfully destroyed four major terrorist camps, cutting off reinforcements and disrupting ISWAP’s logistics network.

Ejodame noted that feedback from ground forces confirmed the area had been stabilised following the combined operations.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, hailed the troops and aircrew for their bravery and accuracy. He assured Nigerians that the NAF remains committed to intelligence-driven operations aimed at completely dismantling terrorist strongholds and securing Nigeria’s territorial integrity.