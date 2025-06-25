JUST IN: Soldiers, bandits killed in fierce gun battles across Kaduna, Niger

Fierce gun battles between Nigerian troops and armed bandits have left several soldiers and terrorists dead in separate incidents across Kaduna and Niger States, the Nigerian Army confirmed on Wednesday, June 25.

According to a statement posted on the Army Headquarters’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the attacks occurred in Kwanar Dutse Mairiga and Boka areas of Niger State, as well as Aungwan Turai in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The military said the terrorists launched unprovoked attacks on the affected communities, prompting a swift response by both land and air components of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“In response to the attacks, land and air component troops launched several counter-attacks that eliminated scores of bandits in the encounters,” the statement noted.

Military Suffers Losses in Operation

L-R: Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle donning a full military regalia alongside Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa. [Facebook]

Despite the success in neutralising many of the attackers, the Army confirmed the loss of some of its personnel in the operation.

“Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles. Four wounded in-action troops are currently receiving treatment for their gunshot wounds,” the statement read, without providing exact figures.

The Army said further updates would be provided as more information becomes available, indicating that the operations may still be ongoing or under assessment.

Renewed Security Concerns in the Region

Troops from operation Hadin Kai Maimalari line up at the Aiir Force Base in Maiduguri on December 11, 2023 during Nigerian President Bola Tinubu visit to the start of the Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) Annual Conference 2023. [Getty Images]

The incident has raised renewed concerns about banditry and insurgent activities in Nigeria’s northwest.

Chikun LGA in Kaduna State and parts of Niger State have long been plagued by terrorist incursions and kidnapping syndicates.

While the Army praised the bravery of its fallen soldiers, security analysts say the resurgence of attacks underscores the need for sustained military presence and intelligence operations in these vulnerable zones.