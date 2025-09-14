Troops kill notorious bandit deputy leader Kachala in Kogi

Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have neutralised a notorious bandit, Babangida Kachala, in Kogi State.

Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement, noting that Babangida was the second-in-command to Kachala Shuaibu, leader of a bandit group operating within the Masallaci Boka and Ofere Forest areas of the state

The statement reads: “Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army under Operation ACCORD III, in conjunction with Other Hybrid Forces (OHF), have recorded another breakthrough in ongoing operations to rid Kogi State of banditry and other criminal activities.

On 11 September 2025, following credible intelligence on the movement of bandits within Ofere Forest and Ayetoro Gbede general area, the combined troops laid an ambush at a suspected bandit crossing point. Although initial contact was not made, the troops, while withdrawing to base, ran into an ambush staged by the criminals along their route.

In the ensuing firefight, the gallant troops engaged the bandits with superior firepower, neutralising one of the criminals.

The troops thereafter exploited the area, during which they recovered 1 fully loaded magazine, 31 mobile phones, a blood pressure machine, packs of Tramadol tablets, fetish charms, and the sum of N16,000 cash. Bloodstains observed at the scene further suggested that several other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

Subsequent intelligence confirmed that among those who fled with gunshot wounds was Babangida Kachala, a notorious bandit and second-in-command to Kachala Shuaibu, the leader of a bandit group operating within Masallaci Boka and Ofere Forest areas of Kogi State. He was later confirmed dead.

Troops of 12 Brigade under Operation ACCORD III continue to dominate the area of responsibility with patrols and ambushes aimed at totally decimating bandits and other criminal elements within the boundaries of Kogi State. The morale and fighting efficiency of the troops remain high as they sustain unrelenting pressure on the criminals.

The Nigerian Army reassures the good people of Kogi State of its determination to restore lasting peace and security, while encouraging citizens to provide timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.

