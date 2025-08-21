South-East experiencing peace since Simon Ekpa's arrest - CDS Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has declared that relative peace has returned to the Southeast geopolitical zone of the country since the arrest of pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, in Finland.

Ekpa, the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of a phantom Biafran Republic Government in Exile ( BRGIE ) , was arrested by the Finnish authorities last November on allegations of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorism intent.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, August 21, 2025, Musa said the Finnish authorities are still prosecuting Ekpa .

According to the CDS, troops have activated operations to apprehend the Biafran agitator's lieutenants in all the South-East states.

“He (Ekpa) is still undergoing prosecution in Finland. So, we are hopeful. When we talked about him, people thought we were making noise, but since he has been arrested, the Southeast is getting better.

“We are going to go after the likes of him, wherever they are, and whatever it takes until we bring them down.

“That’s why the Ansaru (leaders’ arrest) is a good win for all of us. There are other ones we don’t talk about; we will also look at them and pull them out,” Musa said.

Musa commends arrest of Ansaru Terrorists

Last weekend, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, announced the arrest of two notorious leaders of the dreaded Ansaru terrorist group.

Commenting on the development, the Defence Chief described the feat as significant, disclosing that the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy executed the operation with thorough planning.

Musa stressed that the synergy among various arms of military formations was responsible for the laudable arrests.

“What has changed is that we have synergy with all the organisations… and that is why we have seen all the successes,” he stated.

