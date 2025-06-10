A coalition of aquaculture experts under the National Aquaculture Professionals Alliance (NAPA) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), calling it a major boost for the agricultural sector.

In a statement signed by its president, Engr. Ibrahim Ayotola Bamidele, NAPA described the appointment as “a well-thought-out decision that signals renewed hope for players in Nigeria’s aquaculture and broader agricultural sector.”

The group stressed that the agriculture sector, especially fish farming, has been underserved by traditional insurance frameworks despite facing increasing risks from flooding, diseases, and unstable input costs.

“This appointment is timely and deeply commendable. We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for demonstrating visionary leadership by placing someone of Yazeed Danfulani’s calibre at the helm of NAIC,” Bamidele said.

He noted that the lack of accessible insurance has deterred many from investing in aquaculture, despite its enormous potential for food security, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings.

“Fish farmers in Nigeria often operate in high-risk environments, with little to no coverage in the event of disaster. The coming of Mr. Danfulani offers renewed confidence that our concerns will finally be addressed through purposeful reforms,” he stated.

According to Bamidele, Danfulani’s experience in finance, agriculture, and enterprise development makes him the ideal figure to reposition NAIC as a farmer-focused institution.

“We are optimistic that he will initiate innovative policies and develop farmer-friendly insurance packages that are both affordable and accessible, particularly to small and medium-scale fish farmers,” he said.

He added: “The reason many young Nigerians avoid agriculture is because of the risks. But if NAIC is repositioned under Danfulani to offer responsive insurance schemes and timely payouts, more people will be willing to invest in farming.”

Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani

Group demands responsive leadership

NAPA urged Danfulani to prioritise grassroots engagement and ensure NAIC is more visible and responsive to the needs of real farmers.

“We urge Mr. Danfulani to work closely with associations like ours. Let NAIC move from being a name on paper to being a visible support system for farmers across Nigeria. Organise sensitisation drives. Meet us where we are — in hatcheries, ponds, and markets,” the group stated.

They also called on the Federal Government to provide policy and budgetary support for Danfulani’s leadership to fully deliver on Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The agricultural sector is key to the Tinubu administration’s diversification agenda. We urge Mr. President to give NAIC and its new leadership the resources, legal backing, and institutional support required to succeed,” Bamidele added.

The group pledged its support for the agency’s mandate through collaboration, data sharing, and awareness campaigns to expand insurance uptake.

“This appointment means nothing if we don’t take advantage of it. We are ready to partner with NAIC to sensitise our members and ensure that the benefits of insurance are felt across the sector,” he said.